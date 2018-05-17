Wildfire training drill to be held in Driggs

The following is a news release from the Upper Snake Interagency Wildfire Group.

DRIGGS — On May 19, 2018 the Upper Snake Interagency Wildfire Group (USIWG) will coordinate an interagency training exercise involving multiple federal, state and local fire agencies. The exercise will train individuals to function on an interagency wildfire incident. During the four station scenarios, wildland firefighting partners will practice structure protection, radio communication and firefighting tactics.

The exercise will commence at 9:30 am at the Teton County Search & Rescue Building located at 547 N Hwy 33, Driggs, ID 83422. An incident command post (ICP) will be set up at the search & rescue building. Resources (fire trucks) from multiple agencies will report to the ICP for a briefing and then rotate through four stations. One station will involve hands on wildfire operations training in which students will practice water handling skills including; running pumps, hoselays, and engine operations. The second station will involve how to respond to a medical emergency. The third station will practice structure protection and the fourth station will teach initial attack incident commanders effective communication skills.

Expect increased traffic from the search & rescue building to the Henderson Creek area while the exercise takes place. The stations will take place along Syringa Drive, Wet Henderson and Dry Henderson roads. The training is expected to conclude at 4:30 p.m.