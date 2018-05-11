UPDATE: Woman hospitalized after driving into medical office

REXBURG — A woman drove into a Rexburg medical office Friday afternoon and caused major damage to the building.

Police and emergency crews responded to Fall River Family Medicine and Urgent Care on Winn Drive around 3:15 p.m.

Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says the driver was turning toward the on-ramp to U.S. Highway 20 going around 50 mph when she suddenly swerved and drove into the brick exterior in the rear of the building. She was rushed to Madison Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

