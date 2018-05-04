YMCA Learning Center to celebrate Star Wars Day with music and magic

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — THE YMCA Learning Center is hosting a family friendly event Friday.

“May the 4th Be With You” will feature local musicians (County Line, DJ Dancer, The Last Potatoes), performances by YMCA Learning Center children and a magician.

The event is 7 to 9 p.m. at Eagle Rock Middle School. Admission is $5 for children ages 12 and under and $10 for those over 13 years old.

If you can’t attend but would like to donate to the YMCA Learning Center, you can make a donation by phone by calling (208) 523-0600. The center needs new computers for teaching an online curriculum, and new tables and chairs for classrooms.