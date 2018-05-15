Your guide to today’s primaries

Idahoans across the state will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the primary elections.

This year’s races are wide open and particularly important because control of state government — and the ability to craft policies that will shape our lives and govern our schools — is up for grabs.

Here’s what you need to know in order to vote Tuesday.

– Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., local time.

– You can register to vote at the polls, when you go to vote.

– You need to bring a photo ID (such as an Idaho driver’s license or a passport) to vote, or be willing to sign a personal identification affidavit.

– The biggest offices are up for grabs — including governor, superintendent of public instruction, U.S. representative, lieutenant governor, and every seat in the Idaho Legislature. Many of the races feature crowded, hotly contested primaries.

– The winners of Tuesday’s primaries advance to compete in the Nov. 6 general election.

-Visit www.idahovotes.gov to double check whether you are registered to vote and the location of your polling place.

– Voters must be affiliated with the Republican Party in order to vote in the Republican primaries.

– Anyone may vote in the Democratic primary.

– Unaffiliated, non partisan ballots are also available, and will feature only nonpartisan issues and races, such as local levy issues or questions about retaining judges. Unaffiliated voters may affiliate with a political party on Election Day by signing a form with their county clerk’s office.

