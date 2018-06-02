Man, woman charged following police pursuit

Share This

The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

BLACKFOOT — On June 13 at about 5:40 p.m., the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Hall Police Department with a pursuit of a wanted subject from Chubbuck.

Zakary M. Guzman, 25, from Pocatello was driving a 2008 Kia. His passenger Jenawade Apodaca, 25, from Pocatello was in the vehicle with Guzman.

RELATED | Pursuit ends with police spiking tires, suspects running through neighborhood

Guzman was driving on Sands road in Fort Hall and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office setup a spike strip to attempt to flatten the tires of the vehicle. Guzman attempted to go around the spikes on one occasion and struck a Bingham County patrol car causing several thousand dollars in damage. The deputy was not in the car at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Guzman traveled into the city of Blackfoot where all of his tires were spiked. Guzman ran through a fence at the American Legion in Blackfoot and ran from the officers. Both Guzman and Apodaca were apprehended a short time later by officers and were arrested.

Guzman was charged with felony eluding, two counts of aggravated assault, and resisting and obstructing. Apodaca was charged with resisting and obstructing.

Both suspects remain in the Bingham County Jail. Guzman’s vehicle was sealed and transported to Chubbuck Police for processing.