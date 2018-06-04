4 injured in Grand Teton Park after horses are spooked by black bears

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming — Teton Interagency Dispatch received notification about 8 a.m. Friday, June 1, that several individuals were injured in a horse incident near the Colter Bay Corral operated by Grand Teton Lodge Company.

Park rangers and a park ambulance responded immediately, as well as Grand Teton Lodge Company employees. Additional park medics and park ambulances were requested and responded to the site. Four individuals were injured and transported via three park ambulances to St. John’s Medical Center in Jackson. Injuries were not life threatening.

An initial investigation indicates that Grand Teton Lodge Company employees were preparing for the opening of their horseback trail rides this weekend when several horses were spooked. Three employees were on horseback and another employee was walking when it is believed they encountered a female black bear with two cubs of the year in the area.

Park rangers are conducting an accident investigation to determine how the incident happened. A temporary closure of the area has been implemented to allow the bears to naturally disperse from the area. It is unknown when horseback trail rides will begin in the Colter Bay area.