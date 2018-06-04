4 long-time Idaho Falls police veterans retiring

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Dept.

IDAHO FALLS – “8B-48 to night shift: I’ll say goodnight now… it’s been a pleasure.”

Those were IFPD Officer Mark Goodman’s final words at the end of his shift Tuesday night over the police radio.

After nearly 23 years with the Idaho Falls Police Department, he’s saying “goodbye” to his teammates and “hello” to retirement.

Officer Goodman is known by his peers at the IFPD as “8B-48, and after he declared his “10-code” Tuesday evening, signifying a sign-off for the night, Officer Goodman was met with several responses of kind farewells from peers on the night shift.

Goodman will sign off for the final time Wednesday and will be officially “out of service.”

The IFPD will lose a total of 4 long-time veterans of the police force in the next few weeks as they sign off and enter their well-deserved status of “retired law enforcement officer.”

The department currently has 6 vacant positions for patrol officers, and with these retirements, the department has 10 vacancies.

The other three retirees of the police department are:

Lieutenant Dennis Tremayne – 48 years of service

Sergeant Pat McKenna – 27.5 years of service

Officer Lynn Billman – 27 years of service

The wisdom these upstanding gentlemen have passed down to the rest of the department over the years has been a benefit to the entire team. Their contributions have made a significant impact in ensuring the safety of the people of Idaho Falls. All of these fine officers will be sorely missed.