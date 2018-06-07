7 killed, others injured on Idaho roads over the weekend

IDAHO FALLS — It was a deadly weekend on Idaho roads as seven people were killed in crashes and multiple others were injured.

The seven fatalities come one week after five people were killed in eastern Idaho over Memorial Day weekend.

Law enforcement refers to the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the 100 deadliest days of driving. In 2017, 90 people died on Idaho roads and police urge drivers to use extra caution and wear seatbelts during the summer months.

Here is a summary of the fatal crashes that occurred from June 1-3 provided by Idaho State Police.

2 KILLED, 3 FLOWN TO HOSPITALS FOLLOWING CRASH NEAR JEROME

On Sunday, June 3, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a six vehicle, fatality crash on Interstate 84 at milepost 168, just east of Jerome.

The drivers, passengers, and the vehicles involved are:

– Brian Trappen, 36, of Twin Falls, driving a 2003 Ford F250 pickup.

– A juvenile driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan, with passengers Maricruz Lenhart, 51, of Middleton, and Francisco Delatorre, 48, of Middleton.

– Sharon Taki-Bishop, 61, of New Castle, Washington, driving a 2015 Audi Q5.

– Juan Llamas Rodriguez, 32, of Nampa, driving a 2000 Kenworth Semi-Truck hauling one trailer.

– Katie Munns, 39, of Nampa, driving a 2010 Ford Fusion.

– Belinda Vela, 25, of Twin Falls, driving a 2008 Toyota Camry.

Trappen was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel on Interstate 84 at milepost 168. The Dodge Caravan, traveling westbound, swerved to avoid hitting Trappen, rolled into the median, and landed in the eastbound lanes of travel.

Llamas Rodriguez was traveling eastbound and collided with the Dodge Caravan. Taki-Bishop was traveling westbound and collided head on with Trappen’s vehicle. Munns was traveling westbound and collided into the back of Taki-Bishop’s vehicle. Vela was traveling eastbound and was side-swiped by the Dodge Caravan.

Trappen was taken by ground ambulance to St Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, then transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Taki-Bishop was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

Delatorre was ejected from the vehicle and transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

Lenhart and the juvenile in the Dodge Caravan succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Munns, Rodriguez, and Vela were not transported.

The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately four hours; the eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately four hours and fifty minutes.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome City Police Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome City Fire Department, Jerome Rural Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding County EMS, Air St. Luke’s, and Lifeflight.

MAN KILLED, 2 TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING CRASH NEAR MCCAMMON

On Sunday, June 3, at approximately 7:35 a.m., a fatality crash occured on Interstate 15 at milepost 51, four miles north of McCammon.

A grey 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Jose Arzola, 75, of Pocatello, was traveling northbound when the vehicle drove off the left shoulder. Arzola overcorrected, driving off the right shoulder. The vehicle rolled and came to rest off the east side of the interstate, on its top.

A passenger of the vehicle, Pedro Paniagua, 82, of San Diego CA, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver, and a second passenger, Guadalupe Arzola, 74, of Pocatello, were transported by private vehicle to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN CRASH NEAR LOWMAN

On Saturday, June 2, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on County Highway 17, west of Lowman.

Michael Madison, 28, of Middleton, was driving eastbound on County Highway 17 near milepost 29 on a Honda motorcycle. Madison veered off the right shoulder of the eastbound side and was ejected from the motorcycle where he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Madison was wearing a helmet.

WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH NEAR WEISER

On June 2, at 6:32 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on Crane Road, 20 miles east of Weiser.

Cheyenne Wiggins, 18, of Payette, was driving eastbound on Crane Road, 20 miles east of Weiser, in a 2005 Dodge pickup. Wiggins lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway, and rolled.

Wiggins’ passenger, Sarah Johnson, 24, of Payette, was ejected from the vehicle. Johnson succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Wiggins, Johnson, and another passenger, Samual Hunt, 31, of Payette, were not wearing seatbelts.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN CRASH NEAR MELBA

On Saturday, June 2, at approximately 5:43 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash eastbound on Big Foot Road, near Melba.

Tomas Munoz Gomez, 35, of Melba, was driving eastbound on Big Foot Road on a Honda motorcycle not equipped with lights.

Edgar Almanza, 36, of Nampa, was driving eastbound on Big Foot Road in a Dodge Charger. Almanza struck the rear of the motorcycle and Gomez was ejected. Gomez succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Gomez was not wearing a helmet and Almanza was wearing a seatbelt.

WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH NEAR COUER D’ALENE

On Friday, June 1, at approximately 5:46 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash WB SH58 at milepost 0.3.

Olivia M. Pakootas, 21, of Plummer, was traveling westbound when she failed to negotiate a left curve and struck the guardrail on the road edge. She then traveled off the roadway, overturning in a field.

Pakootas was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police and Worley Fire assisted.