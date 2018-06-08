8 local organizations want to help you have fun this summer

IDAHO FALLS – Eight different Idaho Falls businesses are coming together to help families have fun this summer.

The new Idaho Falls Adventure Pass allows you to get free admission and other discounts into the businesses listed in the photo above.

Georgina Goodlander, Idaho Falls Arts Council’s Visual Arts Director tells EastIdahoNews.com this pass was created to raise funds for the nonprofit organizations listed, including The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Museum of Idaho, Artitorium on Broadway and the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park.

“We want to target the local market (by offering this pass), but we’re hoping that tourists will be interested as well,” says Goodlander.

In addition to getting one free admission to each of the four nonprofits, the pass also offers discounts to the other businesses listed. Those businesses include iJump, Kidstown, Battle Zone and East Idaho Aquarium. Individual and Family Passes are available. An individual pass covers one person of any age and a family pass covers two adults and four kids.

Goodlander says this pass has been in the works for several years. They hope to be able to expand and improve upon it in years to come.

“This is the first time we’ve offered it with all these organizations, so this summer is a trial run. We’d love to hear from people about how it works when they try it out,” Goodlander says.

The IF Adventure Pass is available for purchase now by CLICKING HERE.

