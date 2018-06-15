800-acre Coldwater Fire now 70 percent contained

AMERICAN FALLS — A wildfire burning southwest of American Falls is now 70 percent contained, according to Bureau of Land Management officials.

The Coldwater Fire, which ignited on Thursday afternoon, has burned about 800 acres on both private and federal land. The fire has mostly burned grass, sagebrush and juniper trees.

Federal firefighters, along with Power County firefighters, were well on their way to getting the fire contained Friday afternoon. The rainy weather was helping significantly with containment.

Full containment is still expected by 8 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For information on current wildfires, fire restrictions, and fire prevention in Idaho, visit www.IdahoFireInfo.com.