90-year-old man confesses to 75-year-old petty crime in anonymous letter

MIDVALE, Utah (KDAF) — There are some things that you just take to the grave with you.

But, for a nearly 90-year-old Texas man, a petty crime committed in his or her younger years was too much to carry.

So, that person anonymously sent a letter to a Utah city admitting to stealing a stop sign nearly decades ago. It was a handwritten apology with $50 with it to pay for the stolen property.

“I’m trying to remember things I’ve done wrong and try to do restitution as well as I can,” the letter read.

Midvale Mayor Robert Hale got the letter after it was addressed to public works. It came with no return address, but had a North Houston post marking.

The city says the theft most likely happened sometime in the 1940’s but say it’s never too late to say sorry.

“He paid more than $50 in 75 years if he’s been carrying this burden on his shoulders,” Mayor Hale said. “He’s cleared it up as far as we’re concerned. We’ve scratched out that line on the account receivable now.”

Mayor Hale hopes the person who sent the letter eventually reveals his or her identity. He wants to thank them personally for setting an example that doing the right thing doesn’t have an expiration date.

Hale plans to use the money to replace the next stop sign that gets stolen.

Lets hope it’s a sign of the times.

