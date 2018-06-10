A creamy and delicious dish that is perfect after a busy day at work
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
I have a number of recipes that I seem to migrate toward every week. They are usually my go-to recipes that I use when I’m busy and need a quick and easy solution for dinner. This doesn’t mean they aren’t delicious. One of my favorites is my creamy chicken with sundried tomatoes. This dish is so satisfying and tasty.
My family loves the tender chunks of chicken in the cheesy and slightly sweet and creamy sauce. There is even a slight bit of heat from the red pepper flakes. As always, I will some times vary this recipe by substituting shrimp for the chicken but either is great and whether you use zucchini noodles or regular pasta, the sauce is so decadent and delicious there won’t be a drop left.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
