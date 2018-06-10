A creamy and delicious dish that is perfect after a busy day at work

I have a number of recipes that I seem to migrate toward every week. They are usually my go-to recipes that I use when I’m busy and need a quick and easy solution for dinner. This doesn’t mean they aren’t delicious. One of my favorites is my creamy chicken with sundried tomatoes. This dish is so satisfying and tasty.

My family loves the tender chunks of chicken in the cheesy and slightly sweet and creamy sauce. There is even a slight bit of heat from the red pepper flakes. As always, I will some times vary this recipe by substituting shrimp for the chicken but either is great and whether you use zucchini noodles or regular pasta, the sauce is so decadent and delicious there won’t be a drop left.

Belle’s Creamy Chicken with Sun-dried Tomatoes 1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2 inch chunks

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons minced garlic

½ cup sundried tomatoes, sliced (the ones in the jar in oil)

1 cup heavy cream

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

3 cups zucchini noodles or cooked pasta Heat the butter in a large rimmed fry pan until melted. Add the chicken and cook until browned and no longer pink inside. Add the garlic and cook for another couple minutes but don’t let it get brown. Add the sun-dried tomatoes (make sure you add about 2 tablespoons of the juice from the jar of tomatoes), cream, red pepper flakes, and the zucchini noodles. Stir well and then cover and cook until the zucchini noodles are tender (about 10 minutes). If you use regular pasta add it just before serving and stir to coat. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese and stir to mix everything together just before serving.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.