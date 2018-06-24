A flavorful and crunchy broccoli salad that is perfect for summer

Share This

My grandmother, Beulah is amazing. t ninety-nine she is spry, giggly, and sweet, and is still one of the best cooks I know. One of my favorite recipes is her fresh and crunchy broccoli salad.

It has such a unique twist of flavors and is perfect as a side dish for a barbecue or summer meal. I will often add other fresh veggies to it, but keep the basic combination of broccoli, raisins, bacon, and a sweet and tangy dressing. I like to make a large batch because it is even better after it has marinated in the fridge for a day.

Belle’s Popovers Salad 3 cups chopped fresh broccoli

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/2 cup real bacon bits

2/3 cup raisins

1/2 cup salted sunflower seeds Dressing

1 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. sugar

2Tbsp. apple cider vinegar In a large bowl, toss together the broccoli, green onions, bacon bits, raisins, and sunflower seeds. In another smaller bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar and then pour over the veggies and stir to coat. You can also add chopped apples, cucumbers, bell peppers, or other crunchy fruits or vegetables if desired. Chill before serving.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.