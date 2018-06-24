A flavorful and crunchy broccoli salad that is perfect for summer
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Published at
Tales of the Dinner Belle
My grandmother, Beulah is amazing. t ninety-nine she is spry, giggly, and sweet, and is still one of the best cooks I know. One of my favorite recipes is her fresh and crunchy broccoli salad.
It has such a unique twist of flavors and is perfect as a side dish for a barbecue or summer meal. I will often add other fresh veggies to it, but keep the basic combination of broccoli, raisins, bacon, and a sweet and tangy dressing. I like to make a large batch because it is even better after it has marinated in the fridge for a day.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
Respond to this story