Multiple agencies respond to rollover wreck on I-15

HAMER — Emergency responders from multiple agencies are responding to a one-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 15 north of Hamer.

At least five people are potentially injured, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

The crash, involving a Dodge truck, occurred around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and an ambulance from Clark County and Jefferson County responded, along with two ambulances from Idaho Falls. An air ambulance was called to the scene, but later cancelled.

Details about the occupants or the nature of their injuries was not available.

The vehicle appeared to have been taken apart with extrication equipment.

Idaho State Police have closed one lane of traffic to deal with the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more details and will post them when they are available.