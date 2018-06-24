Amazon distribution center may be coming to Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY – There is a lot of talk about an Amazon warehouse opening in the Treasure Valley soon.

KTVB reported Thursday they had documents indicating Panattoni, a California developer that builds Amazon distribution centers around the world, submitted a conditional use permit application to build an 850,000 square foot warehouse in Nampa.

An official word regarding the warehouse remains to be heard.

Nampa’s economic development director told KTVB a non-disclosure agreement prevented them from commenting.

Jodi Lewis is a business owner in Nampa who sells vinyl wall decals on Amazon. She feels an Amazon warehouse would be a win-win for local business and for customers trying to buy products.

“When you buy products from Amazon, it doesn’t mean you’re buying from a big manufacturer, you’re also supporting me here in Caldwell,” Lewis tells KTVB.

KTVB is still working to get confirmation on whether the plans for that warehouse are indeed for an Amazon distribution center.