Ammon business owner dies in rafting accident

CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colorado — An Ammon business owner died while rafting in Clear Creek Canyon near Denver Thursday.

Denise Brotherson, 58, passed away after being transported to a hospital by medical helicopter, according to a family member. Brotherson was rafting with her husband and others when the raft overturned on the water around 5:30 p.m.

By the time emergency crews arrived, Brotherson and her husband were out of the water.

“CPR was in progress (on Brotherson) while the male, also out of the water by this time, did not appear to have sustained life-threatening injuries,” a news release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office says.

Crews were unable to revive Brotherson and she died at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver.

Brotherson was an experienced dog groomer who owned K9 Clippers in Ammon. Memorial services are pending.