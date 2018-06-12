Animal welfare groups form coalition to better serve community

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Several local animal welfare organizations are joining forces to serve animals in need.

The All About the Animals Coalition has both municipal and non-profit animal welfare groups uniting for a common goal. The organizations have served the east Idaho region independently in the past but are now collaborating in a greater effort to serve all of east Idaho and the animals in a more impactful way.

The All About the Animals Coalition is a “group of like-minded organizations with the mission to end euthanasia of healthy and treatable cats and dogs in East Idaho shelters.” The group aims to provide education, assistance and financial aid to prevent over-population through spaying and neutering programs and to promote humane alternatives for community cats.

The groups include:

Kristin Sanger- Snake River Animal Shelter & Blackfoot Animal Shelter

Andi Elliot- For the Love of Pets

Jolyn Anderson- PAWS (Portneuf Animal Welfare Society)

Marcia Williams- BCHS (Bingham County Humane Society)

Danielle Garcia- Pocatello Animal Shelter

Steve Buzzell- Rexburg Animal Shelter

Darla Cates- Fort Hall ROAR (Reservation Organized Animal Rescue)

The groups will formally sign a contract and hold a celebration Tuesday at noon at the Animal Health Clinic in Blackfoot.