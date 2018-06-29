Anonymous person buys $1 million worth of remaining toys at N.C. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

CARY, North Carolina — An anonymous person reportedly walked into North Carolina Toys ‘R’ Us stores Thursday night and bought upwards of $1 million of toys for charity.

Few details have been released about the mystery shopper but, as the iconic retailer closed for good Friday, employees in the Raleigh, North Carolina area told CBS 17 they were spending the day boxing up the few remaining toys and loading them on a truck for the mysterious buyer.

Shoppers hoping to find a good deal Thursday night were surprised to see the stores had closed one day earlier than expected. That’s because the kind-hearted man reportedly told employees he wanted everything that was left.

“Oh wow, that’s nice,” Vivian Smith told CBS 17. She showed up and found the doors locked with a closed sign on the glass.

Employees wouldn’t say who the anonymous person was and it’s unknown where the toys are going, but Geoffrey the Giraffe must be pleased.