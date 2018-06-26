ATM assault suspect appears in court

IDAHO FALLS — A man accused of assaulting a woman at an ATM appeared in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph Olson, 51, is charged with one count of aggravated assault after an alleged incident at the Wells Fargo ATM on Hitt Road and 17th Street Monday morning.

Police say a woman was trying to use the machine and Olson said he got there first. An altercation ensued and Olson allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened her.

Police arrested Olson at another Wells Fargo where he admitted to everything that happened, according to police spokeswoman Holly Cook.

During his arraignment Tuesday, Olson requested a public defender and a no-contact order was issued on behalf of the victim.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing July 10.