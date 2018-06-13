Attention Superman Superfans! Win Dinner with Dean Cain!

Superman star Dean Cain, the star of the 90’s hit “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” will be in eastern Idaho next week and we want to find the biggest Superman Superfans!

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Five 11 Main Fountain and Pizzeria in Ashton to give three lucky winners an intimate, super, never-to-be-forgotton dinner with Dean and local enforcement.

Here’s the deal:

The dinner will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 19 at Five 11 Main – where tasty fountain treats, stone oven baked pizza, homemade soups and delicious specialty sandwiches are served every day.

Dean Cain will eat dinner with the three (3) winners. Each of the winners is allowed to bring one (1) guest.

To enter the contest:

Fill out the form below. LIKE the Five 11 Main Facebook page here. LIKE this post on Facebook.

The contest ends at 5 p.m. Friday, June 15. Winners will be notified by noon on Monday, June 18.

Click here to read the official contest rules before you enter.

If you’ve never been to Five 11 Main, watch this video.