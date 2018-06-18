Authorities issue reminder after 2 men, child are rescued from capsized boat

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. File photo

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — On June 15 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were sent to the Snake River in the Swan Valley area to a report of a capsized boat.

The reporting party was able to retrieve all occupants of the capsized boat, two adult males and a male juvenile, and meet with deputies on the river downstream from where the boat capsized. None of the occupants were injured, but needed to be warmed up due to the cold temperatures of the water. The incident took place approximately six miles upstream from the Conant Boat Dock in the Swan Valley area and the juvenile male was the only occupant wearing a life jacket at the time.

We would like to remind the public that water flows in the Snake River continue to be high this time of year which, coupled with cold water temperatures, create multiple hazards. The outflow of water at Palisades Dam shows approximately 19,000 cfs, which is more than enough to float debris from the banks and cover rocks and fallen trees. These hidden hazards can damage or capsize a watercraft very quickly, faster than it takes to put on a life jacket. Even with warmer temperatures outside, the cold water this time of year can quickly put a person into a hypothermia emergency and severely hamper the ability to self-rescue or assist in rescuing others.

When recreating on the water, whether it be the river or the lake, always be prepared for an emergency and always wear a life jacket. Be respectful of the water conditions and other users of our waterways. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone who fishes and recreates on our beautiful waterways to do so safely.

For safety information, water use tips, and information on registration and equipment requirements, find out more at www.boatidaho.gov.