Award-winning guitarist performing in Chubbuck this weekend

The following is a news release from Portneuf Library.

CHUBBUCK – Portneuf Library in Chubbuck will be hosting guitarist Mark Kroos for a concert on Saturday, June 30th, at 1:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Mark Kroos plays two guitar necks at the same time with a tapping technique that involves both hands fretting the strings. It creates an explosive and energetic genre that is as entertaining to watch as it is to listen to.

In July 2011, Mark won first place in Guitar Player Magazine’s International Competition in Nashville and has since shared the stage with acts like Sister Hazel, Phil Keaggy and The Sidewalk Prophets. He has given halftime shows for the Orlando Magic basketball team and his Dueling Banjos video is a viral hit on social media.

“Mark Kroos plays with a sensitivity to the music and positive energy that is truly refreshing,” says International fingerstyle guitar champion Muriel Anderson.

Mark is currently based in Charlotte, NC, but his visit will be part of a 7 month tour of the United States and Canada. The show will include Mark’s arrangements of tunes like Linus & Lucy, Canon in D, Swing Low Sweet Chariot, and of course, Dueling Banjos, as well as Mark’s original music.

Videos of Mark performing are available HERE.

“I closed my eyes and heard more than one guitarist…It’s obvious that Mark is never musically alone,” says Grammy-nominated guitarist Phil Keaggy.

Additionally, the library will be providing a variety of other activities for kids and families to participate

in for the afternoon such as a musical instrument petting zoo, make your own instrument crafts, karaoke, and more.