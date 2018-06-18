BCRCC offering Independence Day scholarships

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is launching an annual Independence Day essay scholarship for Bonneville County’s graduating and incoming high school seniors.

“We invite our future generation of leaders to think deeply on ‘What Independence Day Means’ to them and to distill those thoughts into a 500-1000 word essay,” John Henager, Second Vice-Chairman for the BCRCC, said in a news release. “As Republicans, we believe in a platform which states, ‘… the future of this great state lies with our faith and reliance on God our Creator, in our strong efforts to uphold family values, and in the quality of education provided for its citizens. We believe that successful education is a joint responsibility of the individual, the family, and the community.'”

The BCRCC will review submitted essays and award a first and second place entry with a scholarship in the amount of $500 and $250 respectively.

Applicants can submit their essays electronically to Henager via email at jbhenager@gmail.com by July 1st. Additional guidelines and information can be found on the BCRCC Facebook page.