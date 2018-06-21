Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy cited for DUI after crashing into house

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County sheriff’s deputy was cited Sunday for drunk driving after she allegedly crashed her vehicle into a local residence.

Stan Smith and his fiance Nyki Tallent were at home in bed when Chelsee Allen allegedly crashed her car into their bedroom at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. This was after she allegedly crashed into two vehicles.

“My truck is totaled, my other vehicle, the whole passenger side is damaged and my house has a hole through it into my bedroom,” Smith told EastIdahoNews.com.

Smith said he allegedly saw Allen try to leave the scene but her car was stuck.

“It didn’t look like she tried stopping,” he said.

Smith said there is no power in his and his fiance’s room nor in his son’s room, but said Allen does have insurance.

Allen was cited with excessive driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. A probable cause statement from local law enforcement has not yet been filed.

Idaho State Police investigated the scene due to Allen’s position as a deputy.

Idaho State Police spokesman Lt. Mike Winans told EastIdahoNews.com Allen was not booked into jail, because the investigating officer felt it might not be safe for her inside. Allen worked in the Bingham County Jail and had handled many of the inmates inside. The officer was also worried it would be difficult to maintain peace within the jail if she was booked, Winans said.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland declined to comment on the situation.

Allen has a pending court date.

“She’ll have to stand before the judge to answer to the charges,” Winan said.

This is the first time Allen has been charged with driving under the influence. According to Idaho code, a first time DUI charge constitutes a misdemeanor and carries a maximum punishment of six months in county jail and maximum $1,000 fine.

Driving under the influence only becomes a felony after being convicted for a third time within 10 years.