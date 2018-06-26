Bingham County Sheriff deputy dies

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County Sheriff deputy has passed away.

The Bingham County Coroner confirmed that Deputy Chelsee Allen, 25, died Monday morning. Sheriff Craig Rowland says Allen died from an apparent suicide.

“The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Blackfoot Police Department, offer their sincere condolences to Deputy Allen’s parents and siblings,” Rowland said. “We request that the public, social media and media respect the family’s need for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Allen was recently in the news as part of an alleged DUI incident.

Suicide Prevention Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, EastIdahoNews.com encourages you to call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at (208) 398-HELP [4357] or (800) 273-TALK [8255].

Local Resources

  • Behavioral Health Center at EIRMC: (208) 227-2100
  • Behavioral Health Crisis Center: (208) 522-0727

Online resources

