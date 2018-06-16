Birds and people hunting Kokanee at Ririe Reservoir

Ospreys, Bald eagles, and fishermen were joined this week by big nets hunting the kokanee on Ririe Reservoir.

Any fish within 40 feet of the surface were in danger of being harvested. Eagles and ospreys were busy picking up trout, kokanee and perch near the surface while most fishermen were picking up deeper fish; but they were not as busy as personnel and volunteers of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

“This week we are using curtain nets on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nets to try to capture kokanee,” said Jason Spillett, a biologist technician working for Fish and Game. “We try to put the center of the net in the most likely area to catch the fish which is usually about 30 feet below the surface.”

The nets are 20 feet deep and 120 feet long made from nylon mesh from a half inch to two-inch squares. Smaller fish like perch and small kokanee are captured in the smaller mesh while two- and three-year old kokanee and Utah suckers were caught in the larger mesh. Three nets were set each evening and then gathered early the next morning starting in the area near the dam and working up the reservoir each night.

“By taking water temperature at the different levels we can find where most of the kokanee should be feeding,” said Spillett. “That area is where there is a huge temperature change in just a few feet and it is usually around the 30 foot mark.”

The purpose of the netting operation is to check the numbers and conditions of kokanee in the reservoir.

“We stock about 300,000 each year at Ririe and we need to know how they are doing,” said Jon Flinders who is in charge of the operation. “Last year we had 107 kokanee per net which was dominated by one-year old fish and this year we had 89.5 per net which was dominated by two-year olds.”

One of the volunteers, Mike Zacher of Idaho Falls who fishes Ririe for kokanee, commented that he has noticed about every third year the fish caught in the summer appear larger. This summer the kokanee seem to be running a little larger in the 13 to 14 inch range.

The majority of fish in the nets were perch, usually bottom dwellers, were caught in the top 40 feet of the water column. Last year there were about 23 perch per net and this week there were 169 per net.

“We really don’t know what has caused them to be up in the water column,” said Flinders. “We also don’t know if it is an increase in the perch population, but the population seems to have increased.”

Last winter during the short ice fishing season, fishermen found schools of fish that appeared to be kokanee were actually schools of perch within 30 feet of the ice.

Other fish caught in the nets were a total of five trout, 159 suckers, one chub and three bass but none of the walleyes were taken. The curtain nets are designed for capturing kokanee and during the fall gillnetting operation, more trout and an occasional walleye may be caught.

Critical to these programs are people who volunteer their time as each fish must be removed from the nets by hand. Four or five volunteers are need each day to perform these tasks and the Fish and Game often send out emails to find these hardy people.

“This job can be a messy, smelly, hot or cold miserable job,” said one smiling volunteer, Richard Wisner, as he removed a nice kokanee from the net. Obvious he was enjoying the day with the other volunteers and technicians as he volunteers for this job often.

It also looks like the eagles, ospreys and fishermen will continue to have enough fish to enjoy the summer with as Ririe appears to be loaded with fish for those willing to try it out.