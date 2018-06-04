Pipe blockage causes flooding in Blackfoot

The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot.

BLACKFOOT — Early Sunday morning, June 3, it was realized that there was flooding on properties adjacent to Airport Road, near Jensen’s Grove, McCarley Field Airport and Airport Park. After city departments arrived to evaluate, it was determined that there was a blockage in the underground portion of the Corbett Slough.

In an attempt to alleviate the flooding, Cannon Builders and their employees assisted city staff by placing a high-volume water pump in the flooded area. In addition, the pipe was professionally snaked in an attempt to remove the blockage.

As of Monday morning, June 4, the flooding has worsened and another high-volume pump will be utilized in an attempt to remove overflow. Also, another attempt at snaking will be made, this time with a longer hose. Should the blockage prove to be significant, a diver will perform a visual inspection, once sufficient water has been removed to allow them to safely traverse the underground pipe.

No homes or buildings have been damaged. The city of Blackfoot is posting updates about the flooding on its Facebook page.