Boise parents arrested, 6 kids declared in danger due to filthy living conditions

Share This

BOISE — A man and woman were charged with felony injury to child after detectives declared six children to be in imminent danger due to filthy and dangerous living conditions.

The children’s parents, 42-year-old Jamie P. Rose and 43-year-old Lawrence F. Rose, were arrested Thursday afternoon at their Boise home.

Detectives began their investigation in May after being contacted by someone who had concerns about the living conditions inside the Rose family home, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they had investigated similar reports at the same home over the years but were not able to search inside or talk to the children.

Detectives were able to get a search warrant for the home and when they entered Thursday morning, they found an “overwhelming odor of animal feces and urine coming from inside.”

“They discovered animal feces on the ground and several full cat litter boxes in several rooms inside,” an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release says. “Most of the home was covered with dirty clothes and other various debris and trash. One bathroom only had a toilet – there was no sink or shower, and the walls were full of holes.”

The kitchen was covered with trash and decaying food, according to deputies, and several flies flew out of a microwave when the door was opened.

Detectives also discovered a bottle of morphine left on a table that was accessible to the children.

Deputies declared the Roses’ six children – who range in age from 14-to-4-years-old — to be in imminent danger and placed them in the custody of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The Idaho Humane Society removed two dogs and a cat from the home.

Jamie and Lawrence Rose were booked into the Ada County Jail and were released after posting $25,000 bond. They are set to make their next court appearance July 6 and if found guilty of their crimes, they could face up to ten years in prison.