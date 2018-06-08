Bonneville deputies searching for inmate who left work release program

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted felon that failed to return to the work release unit at the Bonneville County Jail on Thursday.

Brandon Garner, 36, of Idaho Falls, had been incarcerated in the Bonneville County Jail Work Release Unit for felony probation violations, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell. He is on probation for felony domestic violence, aggravated assault and drug charges from 2016.

Police reports show he left to work at a local business during the day, but failed to return as required afterwards.

Deputies are working on obtaining a warrant for Garner related to the escape at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garner can contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983 or www.ifcrime.org.