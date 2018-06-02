BYU-Idaho Spring 2018 enrollment grows on campus and online

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Official spring semester enrollment totals for both on-campus and online students at Brigham Young University-Idaho show continued growth.

Statistics released for Spring Semester 2018 show a total campus enrollment of 15,751 students, an increase of 5.5 percent over last spring’s campus enrollment of 14,934. In addition to this number, 4,618 campus-based students are taking online courses or fulfilling internships away from campus. Online courses have allowed for enrollment growth without students having to be on campus.

This semester, the campus student body consists of 7,738 male students and 8,013 female students, (49.1 percent and 50.9 percent respectively). The total number of married students is 3,962, comprising 25.2 percent of the total campus student population.

Enrollment in BYU-Idaho’s online programs also continues to grow rapidly. The number of online students for Spring Semester 2018 is 9,615, an increase of 18.7 percent over last spring’s comparable online student enrollment of 8,100.

Continued growth in enrollment can be attributed, in large part, to BYU-Idaho’s unique educational emphasis. This includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the University’s focus on real-world preparation, and the high-value educational experience offered. BYU-Idaho is student focused by design.