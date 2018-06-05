Car wreck in Idaho Falls causes $21,000 in damages

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are investigating a one-car wreck that caused more than $21,000 in damages.

Police responded to River Parkway at around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

Neill Robert Baker, 22, of Idaho Falls was allegedly driving a 2001 Toyota Camry northbound on River Parkway at a high rate of speed on the one-way street next to the greenbelt walking path. When he approached the intersection of River Parkway and Landbank Street, he failed to stop and drifted west, according to an IFPD news release.

The car traveled over the curb and onto the grass, leaving a path of destroyed property. It continued down an embankment and ending up in the canal. The engine compartment and driver door were submerged in the water.

Authorities estimate the crash caused $21,000 worth in damages. The property damaged includes Idaho Falls Power lines and poles, a shed and property inside the shed owned by Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation and the Department of Energy weather station.

Baker was cited with one count of reckless driving.

Neither Baker nor the adult passenger inside the vehicle at the time of the crash were wearing seat belts, police said.