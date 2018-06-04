Caught on camera: Man arrested after police pursuit on I-15

The following is a news release from Fort Hall. Video courtesy KPVI.

FORT HALL — A police pursuit occurred on Interstate 15 on Saturday, June 2, resulting in Harlan Tendoy being placed into Tribal custody.

Earlier that day, Fort Hall Police Dispatch received a call regarding Tendoy being intoxicated at a private residence. As Fort Hall Officers were in route, the reporting party stated he was driving a brown Dodge Durango heading westbound on Simplot Road near Interstate 15, exit 80.

Harlan Tendoy

Fort Hall Officers observed the suspects’ vehicle traveling north on I-15 unable to maintain its lane of travel. Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle continued northbound, and then turned around in the median and headed south on the Interstate around milepost 84.

The suspects’ vehicle went across the median again and headed northbound on the interstate. Idaho State Police and Bingham County were notified to assist as Fort Hall Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle. Bingham County units located the suspect vehicle traveling north on the interstate while Fort Hall Officers attempted to safely re-enter the interstate from the median.

The suspect vehicle continued northbound, then exit at milepost 89 and travel South on Treaty Highway to Bannock Road.

The suspects’ vehicle went off road and traveled through fields before crashing into a canal near Sandy and Diggie Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. Bingham County Deputies detained Harlan Tendoy at the scene and Fort Hall Officers took him into custody.

Tendoy was medically cleared and charged in Tribal Court with DUI, Eluding, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, and an outstanding Warrant. No other individuals were in the vehicle.

The case is under investigation by the Fort Hall Police Department and no further information will be released.