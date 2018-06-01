Caught on camera: Tornado appears to touch down near INL

IDAHO FALLS — It was a wild weather day in eastern Idaho Thursday with 21 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings being issued by the National Weather Service.

Officials with the NWS are spending Friday surveying tornadoes that may have touched down across the area and a summary is expected to be released later in the day.

EastIdahoNews.com received hundreds of photos and videos from users showing the power of the storms. Austin Cottle sent us the video above that appears to show a tornado touching down near the Idaho National Laboratory.

There have been no significant reports of damage.

