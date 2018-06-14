Chukars vs. Idaho Falls Bandits kicks off 2018 baseball season

IDAHO FALLS — The Chukars baseball season is about to be in full swing, and the team is bringing new players, new friendly rivals, and new promotional nights for every game.

The Chukars will be playing 38 home games against numerous teams throughout the surrounding states. Each game will be accompanied by additional entertainment.

The new season kicks of with the team’s seventh annual exhibition game on Thursday, June 14. The team will play a friendly game against the local American Legion team — the Idaho Falls Bandits.

On Friday, the game will include a home-run derby with Major League Baseball player Billy Butler. With every home run that is hit during the derby, the Bank of Idaho will donate $100 to The Community Food Basket. Directly after Friday’s game, against the Ogden Raptors, fireworks will be launched in celebration of the start of the 2018 season.

“Were going to have a great year, the crowds are going to be big and its going to be a great year to come out and enjoy some baseball,” Chukars General Manager Kevin Green said.

The new season brings in many new players for the team. Jackson Klein, from San Fransisco, starts his first year pitching with the Chukars after coming from the Arizona League Royals.

“We’re just excited, the city looks great, the field is really impressive, and we’ve just heard so many good things about the place, the great attendance, and the support we get, but I think we’re just excited to get going,” Klein said.

The season will last until September. Sept. 6 is the final home game.

For information on ticket pricing, game schedules and game promotions visit the team’s website.

The East Idaho News Promotion nights are the following:

— Monday, June 18 – Credit Union Night

Vs. Ogden Raptors

— Tuesday, July 10 – Cancer Awareness night/Smith Chevy Night/Outback Steakhouse night

Vs. Helena Brewers

— Thursday, July 26 – Summer Reading Program/Lunchbox Giveaway

Vs. Orem Owlz

— Monday, Sept. 3 – Used Car Giveaway

Vs. Ogden Raptors