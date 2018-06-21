Civic Center to close for major renovations

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts is about to get a face lift.

The first phase of renovations to the facility are set to begin on Tuesday, June 26. The Civic Center will be closed for the summer to allow work crews to begin the extensive first phase renovations. It is expected that the facility will remain closed for construction through October.

Work on the first phase at the facility will be mainly focused on the interior. Renovations are scheduled to include new carpet, walls and ceilings, paint and flooring. The facility will also see the addition of new seating.

“This is a beautiful facility that means a great deal to our community,” said Arthur Kull, chairman of the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts Committee. “The seats alone are more than 64 years old and are well past due to be upgraded. These improvements will help maintain the integrity of this beautiful facility and help it be enjoyed by young and old alike for many, many years to come.”

Originally named the Civic Auditorium, the Civic Center was built in 1952 thanks to a bond measure passed by Idaho Falls voters in 1949. Since that time the theater has hosted a wide variety of events and activities including Broadway and community plays, musicals, dance concerts, lectures and other events. It is the home of the Idaho Falls Symphony and also hosted notable performances from stars such as Johnny Cash, Louie Armstrong, Donny Osmond, Lindsey Stirling and the Blue Man Group.

Big D Construction will be performing the work on the Civic Center, which is funded by money from the City of Idaho Falls, in addition to a matching donation from late Civic Center patron, long term Idaho Falls resident and philanthropist Bill Maeck. Additional upgrades to the outside marquee and interior lighting may also take place, depending on costs of other essential upgrades.

There are two additional phases that are also anticipated to take place in the future as funding becomes available. The second phase would include renovations to the “back of house” operations, and phase three would include improvements and upgrades to the lobby and “front of house” facilities. Those renovations are yet to be scheduled.