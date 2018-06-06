Col. Oliver North to speak at GOP convention in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Oliver North, retired United States Marine Lieutenant Colonel and soon-to-be president of the National Rifle Association, will speak at the state GOP convention in Pocatello later this month.

North is coming to the convention to support candidates who have strong NRA ratings on gun rights, according to a news release from the Idaho Republican Party.

State Party Chairman Jonathan Parker said North’s military service and commitment to 2nd Amendment rights reflect the values of the people of Idaho.

“We are so excited to welcome Lieutenant Colonel North to Idaho,” Parker said. “Here in Idaho we honor those who have served our country, and we cherish our Second Amendment rights. Our candidates up and down the ticket don’t just pay lip service to gun ownership and gun rights; they’ve proven it with their strong records on the Second Amendment.”

North will speak at the Idaho GOP convention dinner at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena in Pocatello on Friday, June 29. The convention itself runs from June 28 through June 30.

North is a combat-decorated Marine, the recipient of the Silver Star, the Bronze Star for valor, and two Purple Hearts for wounds in action. From 1983 to 1986 he served as the U.S. government’s counter-terrorism coordinator on the National Security Council staff. He has written numerous books on the American Military, including the “American Heroes” series and “A Greater Freedom.” He has served on the NRA Board of Directors since 1998 and is the founder of Freedom Alliance, a foundation providing college scholarships to the sons and daughters of U.S. military personnel killed in the line of duty.