Committee proposes $1.9 million bond to save Blackfoot Pool

BLACKFOOT — After two failed bonds to repair the Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool, the facility is on its last legs.

In a last-ditch effort to save the pool, the Committee to Save the Blackfoot Pool has proposed a $1.9 million bond.

The bond is being billed as a “no frills” proposal that would go toward fixing many of the structural and maintenance issues the pool is facing. The past two $5 million bonds, would have renovated and expanded the facility.

“There’s a significant amount of support, still, within the community for the pool,” former Blackfoot mayor and pool committee member Mike Virtue said in his presentation to the council on Tuesday. “These numbers show 87 percent feel that the pool is an important infrastructure part of our community.”

A recent survey by the committee found the public would like to add a new water slide, a splash pad and a lazy river. The proposed bond tentatively provides for a splash pad but not the water slide or lazy river.

In an effort to save money, the pool is no longer open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On top of that, the pool’s budget is being cut for the upcoming year.

In her presentation to the council, City Treasurer Holly Powell said the pool’s budget has been cut by $43,000 for the 2019 fiscal year.

Virtue said the bond is only meant to keep the pool viable until a time when improvements like a splash pad can be made.

“Even from now until (then), we can’t afford — if there is another major thing with this pool, we can’t afford it,” Councilwoman Jan Simpson said.

She said the two $5 million bonds were intended to provide funds to improve the pool, not just keep it usable. She said the idea was to make the pool more appealing to people, thus increasing revenue. She questioned if it was worth the cost of even putting the bond on a ballot if it’s not going to actually improve the pool.

“We understand there are problems,” Virtue said. “The pool committee is charged to look for solutions, and we believe that we have a mix, that given adequate time, we will be able to solve some of those problems.”

The council tabled the matter until July 17.