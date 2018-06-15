Cops surround Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple police officers responded to a home on the 1700 block of Curtis Avenue Friday evening.

Neighbors tell EastIdahoNews.com at least ten marked officers were on the scene around 5:30 p.m., including a K9 police dog.

Dispatch received a call that there was a disturbance at the address, according to city of Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon, but the public is not in danger and the scene should be clear by 6:30 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com is working to get more details and will post them when we receive them.