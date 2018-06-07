Council unanimous approves Blackfoot Farmer’s Market

BLACKFOOT — A new farmer’s market was approved by the City Council for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The market will stretch from Downtown Bread Co. on the corner of Bridge Street down Broadway Street to Blackfoot City Hall on the corner of Pacific Street.

The owner of Downtown Bread Co. Stephanie Pittman submitted the proposal to the Blackfoot City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. She said she already has 12 businesses interested in participating in the market.

She explained one of the advantages to having it on that section of Broadway Street is the number of businesses already on the street that could easily set up a booth right outside their buildings.

An exact starting date has not been set, but it should start within the next two to three weeks and will go through mid-September.

The council decided the market will not run during the Idaho State Fair. The section of Broadway Street will close for the market.