Crews making repairs on First Street in Idaho Falls Tuesday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing water service lines in the 100 block of 1st Street, just east of its intersection with Northgate Mile, beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. East-bound traffic will be maintained during construction, although west-bound traffic will be detoured around the construction zone. It is anticipated that construction will be complete prior to the evening commute.

Water service to local businesses should not be impacted.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we complete construction as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.