Crews on scene of multiple vehicle crash on US 20

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on US Highway 20 near the Hitt Road exit.

The wreck happened in the southbound lanes where construction work is currently underway. Witnesses say at least three vehicles were involved and Idaho State Police, along with other agencies, are responding.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured and investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

Drivers can expect delays in the area as emergency workers conduct their investigation.

