Crews respond to abandoned home fully engulfed in flames

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Photo courtesy Fort Hall Fire Department

FORT HALL — Fort Hall Fire Department officials are investigating a structural fire that was reported Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to the Fort Hall Reservation fire on Marshall Road around 6:30 p.m. where they found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames.

No people or animals were harmed, according to a news release.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

