Crews respond to abandoned home fully engulfed in flames
FORT HALL — Fort Hall Fire Department officials are investigating a structural fire that was reported Tuesday evening.
Crews responded to the Fort Hall Reservation fire on Marshall Road around 6:30 p.m. where they found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames.
No people or animals were harmed, according to a news release.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.