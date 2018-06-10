Crews work to contain 500 acre fire near Pocatello

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.

POCATELLO – Propelled by 45 mph wind gusts, the Rim Fire burned actively throughout the night. The fire, now estimated to be 500 acres in size, has slowed its progress this morning due to cooler temperatures but remains actively burning in juniper patches. Sandy terrain is impeding vehicle access and firefighting crews are hiking in to continue operations. Crews are focusing on reducing fire activity on the east and west side of the perimeter to keep the fire along the rim of the canyon and prevent it from dropping down into the river corridor.

At this time no structures are threatened and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Resources on the fire remain the same with four engines, one dozer and one hotshot crew on scene.

There is an abundance of grass across eastern Idaho thanks to the cool, wet spring. And following two weeks of hot, dry conditions, the fuels are drying out quickly. While temperatures are expected to drop for the next few days, it doesn’t take much for local grasses to cure and become easily susceptible to fire. It is important to practice the same care with fire while on public lands regardless of the temperatures.

Both the BLM and Forest Service are reminding everyone that fireworks are prohibited on lands managed by both agencies across the state. Check for restrictions in your area before burning or lighting fireworks. For more information on current wildland fires, fire restrictions, and fire prevention in Idaho, visit www.IdahoFireInfo.com.