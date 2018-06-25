Deputies searching for inmate who didn’t return to jail following funeral

BINGHAM COUNTY — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating 48-year-old Michael Dean Pulido.

Pulido, who was in jail on drug charges, was released on furlough to attend a funeral Friday night but he never returned, according to Sheriff Craig Rowland.

Rowland says if you see Pulido, do not approach him. Contact the Bingham County Dispatch center at (208) 785-1234 or call 911.