Detectives investigating vandalism at storage cellar

EGIN — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding whomever is responsible for vandalism that occurred inside a storage cellar.

The crime happened on June 11 in the cellar at the intersection of 500 North and 1800 East in Egin, according to a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Several vehicles were vandalized with windows broken, body damage and spray paint.

Anyone with information about this crimes is asked to contact Fremont County Deputy Greenhalgh at (208) 624-4482.