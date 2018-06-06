East Idaho Summer Food Service Program is back

IDAHO FALLS — East Idaho school districts will continue the Summer Food Service Program with free meals offered to youths ages 1 to 18.

The program strives to keep kids fed, even when school is out, as many children don’t have the option of food at home or money to buy food. This program is their opportunity to get the nutrients they need and clearing their worry about when their next meal will be.

“People don’t realize how many kids don’t get lunch, so this program is great to try and make sure the kids have at least one nutritious meal a day,” said Laurel Brumm, child nutrition supervisor for Blackfoot School District #55.

Each school district has a different process and different rules in being able to participate in the program. Breakfast (if offered) and lunch are free to the children, and adults can buy meals for a few dollars.

The following are the specific rules and coordinated areas for each school district.

Bonneville Joint School District 93



Children eat free. Adults may buy breakfast for $3.25 and lunch for $3.85.

Services are offered from June 4 to July 29, excluding July 4. Breakfast is served Monday through Friday from 8 to 8:30, and lunch is served 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the following locations:

McCowen Park in Ammon

Cloverdale Elementary (3999 Greenwillow Lane)

Discover Elementary (2935 N. Goldenrod Drive)

Summit Hills Elementary (2853 N. Lucina Ave.)

Rules for this district:

You must eat within the park boundaries.

No adult can eat from a child’s plate.

Blackfoot School District 55

Children eat free. Adults may buy lunch for $3.75.

Services are offered from June 11 to Aug. 3, excluding July 4. Lunch is served Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade (50 S. Shilling)

Donald D. Stalker Elementary (991 West Center)

Blackfoot High School (870 S. Fisher)

IT Stoddard Elementary (460 York Drive)

Groveland Elementary (375 W. 170 North)

Ridge Crest Elementary (800 Airport Road)

Jefferson School District 251

Children eat free. Adults may buy lunch for $3.75. Services are offered from June 4 to Aug. 10, excluding July 4. Lunch is served Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Harwood Elementary (200 W. Third North)

Rules for this district:

Just show up and eat!

Madison School District 321

Children eat free. Adults may purchase lunch for $3.75. Services are offered from June 4 to July 27, excluding July 4. Lunch is served Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Smith Park (East Main Street)

Porter Park (South Second West & Third West)

Rules for this district:

You must stay on the site to eat the meal provided.

Parents cannot eat their child’s food.

Please clean up after yourself when done.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

Children eat free. Adults may buy lunch for $4. Services are offered from June 4 to Aug. 10, excluding July 4. Lunch is served Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Alameda Park (Wayne Avenue and East Pine Street)

Bicentennial Park (262 Abraham St.)

Caldwell Park (700 E. Lewis St.)

Hawthorne Park (982 W. Eldredge Road)

New Horizon Center (955 W. Alameda Road) — 11:15 to 12:30.

OK Ward Park (1400 W. Quinn Road)

Raymond Park (N Grant Avenue)

Lower Ross Park (2750 S. Second Ave.)

Idaho Falls School District 91 will not be participating in the Summer Food Service Program.