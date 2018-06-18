EastIdahoNews.com offering helicopter rides on the Fourth of July

Share This

With parades, family, friends, delicious food, patriotism and unforgettable fireworks, there’s something special about the Fourth of July in east Idaho.

Now imagine experiencing Independence Day from the air on a helicopter ride!

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Teton Volkswagen to make it happen as part of the second annual Mountain View Hospital Riverfest in Idaho Falls.

We offered the helicopter rides last year, and flights were sold out within hours. This year, we’re expecting seats to fill up even faster.

For only $49 per person, riders will take off from Snake River Landing, soar over beautiful Idaho Falls to Ammon and fly over neighborhoods, the LDS Temple, Melaleuca Field, downtown and the gorgeous falls. You’re welcome to take as many photos (and videos) from the air as you want and trust us — it will be a Fourth of July you’ll never forget.

Rides begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. There are up to six spaces available per helicopter ride, so you can bring your family, significant other or go with a group of friends!

Tickets will only be sold through EastIdahoNews.com and go on sale MONDAY, JUNE 25 AT 9 A.M.. Seats are extremely limited, so start planning now when you want to ride and who you want to ride with.

More details will be released when rides go on sale.