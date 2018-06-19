EastIdahoNews.com wins National Murrow Award for “Kaio’s Courage”

IDAHO FALLS — The story of a “miracle” baby born in eastern Idaho nearly four months early touched hearts around the world and has resulted in a National Edward R. Murrow Award for EastIdahoNews.com.

“Kaio’s Courage” was selected as the top feature story by a small online news organization in 2017 by the Radio Television Digital News Association. EastIdahoNews.com News Director/Reporter Nate Eaton shot, produced and edited the story.

More than 4,400 entries were submitted from local and network radio, television and digital newsrooms across the country. This year the National Murrow Awards, announced Tuesday morning, recognize 89 news organizations, including ABC News, 60 Minutes, The New York Times, TIME, The Washington Post and others. Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

“Winning an RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Award means that a news organization has provided exemplary public service to its viewers, listeners and readers. These honorees truly represent the very best in broadcast and digital journalism around the world,” says Dan Shelley, RTDNA Executive Director.

“Kaio’s Courage” tells the story of Kaio Abel Doxey, who was born 16 weeks early at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He measured less than 11 inches long and weighed 435 grams — a little more than a can of soda.

Kaio Doxey was born 16 weeks early at EIRMC weighing 435 grams. | Courtesy Jessica Doxey

With the constant help and support of his parents, Kaio and Jessica Doxey, along with doctors and nurses at EIRMC, Kaio beat the odds and was able to go home four months after his birth. He turns one on July 7 and his family says he’s doing remarkably well.

“I was so impressed with Kaio’s family and the medical staff at EIRMC. The doctors and nurses in the NICU are miracle workers and Kaio is living proof of that,” Eaton says. “I am honored to share Kaio’s story, honored to receive this award and honored to work at EastIdahoNews.com.”

The national awards will be presented Oct. 22 at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City.

