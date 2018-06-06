EDITOR: EastIdahoNews.com will not be covering protest

A large number of our readers have reached out to us regarding a possible protest this weekend at several local churches.

The organization that is promoting and allegedly coordinating these protests is a blatant and unabashed hate group that feeds off media attention.

While we are ardent advocates of free speech and religious expression, this group’s message is one designed solely to harm others, and we do not believe it contributes to public discourse in Idaho.

As such, EastIdahoNews.com will not be covering or promoting any events organized by this group. An exception to this rule is if police are called to one of these events.

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding this policy, can contact Managing Editor Nate Sunderland at (208) 535-8332 or nate@eastidahonews.com.