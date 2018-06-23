EIRMC offering teddy bear clinic, helicopter tours during free family fun day Saturday

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

IDAHO FALLS – Join us for the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Snake River Landing. This annual event is free to the public and is designed for the whole family to enjoy.

The main attraction is the Teddy Bear ER Clinic. Children can follow their bear through its hospital stay – from the emergency department, to the lab, then through radiology and on to surgery and recovery in the Pediatric ICU. This clinic aims to help familiarize children with the hospital experience and ease anxieties should they ever need to visit the EIRMC Emergency Department. Stuffed animals will be provided to the children while supplies last with 1,000 animals available.

Besides the Teddy Bear ER Clinic, attendees can grab free lunch and enjoy family friendly games and activities including bouncy houses, carnival games, obstacle courses, tours of emergency response vehicles (IFFD firetruck, IFFD ambulance, and A.I.R. Methods helicopter), and much more. For the grown-ups, we will have several educational booths from local health resources. We’ll also have caregivers from the NICU, PICU, Pediatrics, and Pediatric Therapies so past patients and families can reunite with them.

EIRMC has again partnered with the Children with Disabilities Foundation to co-host the EIRMC Family Fun Day and Bike for Kids Idaho events, both held on Saturday, June 23. Bike for Kids is an organization that provides adaptable bicycles for special needs children in our community.

Bike for Kids Idaho is a family-friendly event held in partnership with EIRMC’s Family Fun Day with bicycle events to participate in. At 10:00 a.m. there will be a 4-mile Family Bike Ride. The bike ride ends at the EIRMC Family Fun Day. At 10:30 a.m. Kid Grit League Races will start. Visit www.bikeforkidsidaho.com for race details and pricing* info.